Meghalaya Power Minister James K Sangma on Wednesday inspected the ongoing 22 MW Ganol Small Hydro Power Project at Chibagre in presence of Kharkutta MLA Rupert G. Momin, wherein 2 km length tunnel was opened by blasting it.

James inspected the tunnel along with officials of the Power Department. The project will be a boost in Garo Hills in providing adequate power supply. The Project consists of a 35 metre high Dam, a 2 Km long tunnel and a surface Power House of capacity 3×7.5 MW.

- NET Bureau