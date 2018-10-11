Meghalya Reduces Fuel Prices

NET Bureau

Meghalaya Government has also decided to reduce the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.50 paisa per litre. The decision to reduce the petrol prices was taken after a cabinet meeting at Shillong on Wednesday.

Talking to media persons after the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that the new price of petrol and diesel will be effective from Thursday morning. It may be mentioned that the price of petrol in the city is Rs 81.65 per litre while the price of diesel is Rs 74.23.

According to Tynsong, the State Government took the decision line with the decision of the Centre recently where it reduced the petrol prices by Rs 2.50 per lite. With this decision, the State Government would be incurring a loss of around Rs 15 crore annually, the Deputy Chief Minister added.

SOURCE: All India Radio