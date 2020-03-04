Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 04 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Meghalaya relaxes curfew, holds peace meet

Meghalaya relaxes curfew, holds peace meet
March 04
13:11 2020
NET Web Desk

As the situation returns to normalcy in Meghalaya, curfew has been relaxed in parts of Shillong including, Police Bazaar and Anjalee Cinema areas bordering Iew Mawlong in capital Shillong.

In a special bulletin released by the Meghalaya Police, it has been mentioned that curfew has been relaxed all over Shillong City except in Police Bazaar areas and Anjalee Cinema areas bordering Iew Mawlong from 12 noon till 4 pm on Wednesday. Curfew has been relaxed in Sohra areas from 8 am to 6 pm and Shella areas from 8 am to 1 pm on 4th March, 2020.

The statement further added, 110 Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel arrived in Shillong on Wednesday to assist law enforcement officials in maintaining law and order in the state. As of now, the situation is normal and the authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

On February 28, during a protest rally against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) that also demanded the implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya, one Khasi Students Union (KSU) member, Lurshai Hynniewta, was attacked by a mob at Ichamati, who later succumbed to his injuries. Two more persons have died in the violence since last Saturday, which has triggered violence in the state.

According to local reports in order to maintain peace and order in the state, eminent citizens from different religions and communities have resolved to bring back peace and tranquillity in Meghalaya. The meeting was called by the deputy commissioner of East Khasi Hills Matsiewdor War and chaired by home minister Lahkmen Rymbui. It has been further maintained that law should be maintained firmly and that these kinds of engagements should continue in the long run.

CAA ILP meghalaya
