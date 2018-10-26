Meghalaya Remembers its First CM

NET Bureau

Meghalaya, particularly the Garo Hills, on Thursday remembered the first Chief Minister of the State, Capt Williamson Sangma, through various programmes organised in many places on the occasion of his 28th death anniversary.

In Tura, a function was held at GHADC compound where Home Minister James PK Sangma was the chief guest.

James said that the former CM was not just a leader for the Garos but for the entire NE. He added that it was due to his ceaseless struggle that the State of Meghalaya came into being.

“The hill people were made to follow the traditions and customs of the Assamese people and positions in the legislature and government services were denied to them. It was Capt Sangma who collaborated with the people of the Hills from erstwhile Assam and spearheaded the demand for a hill State that eventually led to the formation of Meghalaya,” stated James.

He added that the former CM contested the 1957 elections and secured a seat in the Assam Government. “From then on he worked tirelessly on his vision, and though he faced with many obstacles he finally succeeded in his mission and became the first Chief Minister of the new State,” the Home Minister stated.

“His dedication and conviction has inspired us all in our works and we will continue to follow in his footsteps. He will continue to inspire the future generations for years and years to come,” said James.

CEM of GHADC, Dipul Marak said, “Captain Sangma was the first Army Captain, first GHADC CEM, first CM and the first Governor from among the Garos.”

Earlier, a Rastriya Salute was given to the late leader by the 2nd MLP Batallion, Goeragre. Floral tributes were paid by dignitaries and citizens at the statue of the former CM. A one minute silence was also observed as a mark of respect to the late leader.

