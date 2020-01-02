Meghalaya rings in New Year with festivities

NET Bureau

People of Meghalaya welcomed the New Year with celebrations and fireworks, while some bravehearts swam in the freezing waters of the Crinoline falls on the occasion.

Unlike in the past, the celebrations were somewhat subdued and the State Government, which usually organises music festivals on the New Year’s Eve, gave them a miss this year.

Although people came out on the streets to celebrate, the numbers were few and far between.

However, at the stroke of the midnight hour, people burst firecrackers to announce the arrival of 2020.

Elsewhere at Crinoline falls, the ‘Forever Young’ held its annual ‘Midnight Swim’ for the 23rd year to welcome 2020. Micheal Syiem, convener of the Mait Shaprang Movement, a social organisation, has been organising this midnight swim for the past many years.

Hundred ice blocks, each weighing 50 kg, were dumped into the swimming pool to make the event more challenging. Syiem said that the idea behind holding the event is to prepare for the challenges that lie ahead.

Meghalaya Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma greeted the people on the occasion. In his message, the Governor said: “I wish that the New Year would usher in lasting peace and harmony bringing prosperity to all.”

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, in his New Year’s message, said: “Let us welcome the New Year with optimism and determination reaffirming our commitment to work together relentlessly for peace, progress and prosperity of the State.”

Source: The Assam Tribune