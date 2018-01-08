Meghalaya Seeks 107 Paramilitary Companies for Polls

Meghalaya has sought 107 companies of central forces to ensure smooth conduct for the upcoming assembly elections, which are likely to be held next month, an election official said on Monday.

State Chief Electoral Officer Frederick Roy Kharkongor told journalists that the state had projected the security requirement of 107 companies of central before the full bench of the Election Commission led by Chief Election Commissioner Achal Kumar Joti.

Joti visited the state last month and reviewed Meghalaya preparedness for holding assembly elections with the district magistrates and district police chiefs besides Chief Secretary Y. Tsering and Meghalaya police chief Swaraj Bir Singh.

Of the total 3,082 polling booths, Kharkongor said 536 polling booths have been identified as “vulnerable” as such polling booths may witness poll-related violence including threats from militants, and 444 polling stations have been identified “critical” because there are chances of voters being forced to vote for a particular candidate, besides political rivalry.

Another 67 polling booths have been categorised both vulnerable and critical while the rest 2,025 polling stations were identified as normal.

The five-year term of the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly will expire on March 6.

