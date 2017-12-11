Meghalaya Student’s Family Wants Murder Case to be Shifted

Family members of a Meghalaya student, Ashish, who was killed in Phagwara, Punjab on Thursday night, have demanded the transfer of the case to their home state so that they could pursue it and bring the culprits to book.

Shivbi Prasad, father, and Mukesh Prasad, elder brother of the deceased and other relatives reached Phagwara on Saturday and pleaded with authorities to shift the case to Tura, their native city in Meghalaya.

Talking to newsmen after cremation of the 21-year-old Ashish at the crematorium on Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road on Saturday evening, Shivbi Prasad, who runs a crockery shop in Tura, said he made this plea so that he could fight the case in court.

He said that he will meet Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in this connection. He met local SP Parminder Singh Bhandal and Satnampura SHO Inspector Sukhpal Singh to get thorough information about the incident.

He also visited the rented accommodation in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar in Satnampura area where Ashish was murdered on December 7.

Ashish, a B Tech (mechanical) final year student of a private university near Phagwara was attacked and killed when he, alongwith his friends, was celebrating the birthday of a friend.

Aman Kumar of Dori Ganj, Chappra, Bihar, a student of B Tech (Civil) final year in the same varsity, was injured in the attack, police had said.

Police arrested two brothers, Ashok Kumar and Rahul, in this regard. SHO Sukhpal Singh said that the duo were presented yesterday in a court that remanded them to police custody till Monday.

The victims were allegedly attacked after some persons objected claiming noise was emanating from their accommodation where they were celebrating the birthday.

