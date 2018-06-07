Meghalaya to Decide Internet Service on Thursday

The Meghalaya government will hold a review meeting on Thursday to decide on resumption of internet service.

Shortly after clashes broke out in the city last Thursday, internet services were suspended early on Friday (June 1) morning to quell rumours on social media. SMS service was also blocked over similar apprehensions.

Sources in the Secretariat said, “The situation is under control and if there is no untoward incident, the government may order resumption of mobile internet service in the city.”

Meanwhile, the ban on internet and SMS service since last week has affected banking and online transactions.