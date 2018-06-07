Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 07 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Meghalaya to Decide Internet Service on Thursday

Meghalaya to Decide Internet Service on Thursday
June 07
11:48 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Meghalaya government will hold a review meeting on Thursday to decide on resumption of internet service.

Shortly after clashes broke out in the city last Thursday, internet services were suspended early on Friday (June 1) morning to quell rumours on social media. SMS service was also blocked over similar apprehensions.

Sources in the Secretariat said, “The situation is under control and if there is no untoward incident, the government may order resumption of mobile internet service in the city.”

Meanwhile, the ban on internet and SMS service since last week has affected banking and online transactions.

Tags
Conrad SangmaInternet
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.