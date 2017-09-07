Meghalaya to Develop Rangsakhona Playground into Grass-Root Centers

NET Bureau, Saidul Khan

Rangsakhona playground in South West Garo Hills will be developed as grass-root centers under ambitious mission football initiative; this was informed by Meghalaya Sport minister Zenith Sangma.

While inaugurating the Rangsakhona invitational football tournament 2017, Sangma said, “Promoting football is a priority of the government, by creating grassroot football centre we would like to coach our young football talents.”

He further revealed that Meghalaya government will soon start a sport testing to identify potential talents in the state, who can be groomed to take football as a career option. “The convention way of selection is time consuming so the government has decided to introduce sports testing, which would save time and help identify talents.”

“The sport testing technique is a mechanism through which a talent would be identified through the use of technology,” he stated, adding, “A top most priority of such technique would be to identify players between the age group of 8 -12 years, who can be coached and trained.”

Speaking on the same line, director of sports department Matsiewdor War Nongbri added, “By organising bigger football events in rural areas government is trying to motivate and encourage the spirit of football.”

It is to be noted that a total of 12 teams are taking part in the tournament from different parts of Garo hills. The invited teams are — Shillong Lajong junior, Nabajyoti Club Guwahati, Langsning Sports Club and United FC Goalpara. The top teams of the tournament will lock horns with the invited teams.