Meghalaya to host ‘Meghalayan Age Festival’ to boost tourism

NET Web Desk

In a bid to promote tourism in the state, the Meghalaya state Government will be organizing Meghalayan Age Festival, which will be held at Wenfield in Thadlaskeiñ in West Jaiñtia Hills district from March 7-15.

As per local reports, The nine-day Meghalayan Age Festival, which will incur an expenditure of Rs 4.34 crore, will feature glamping, hot-air ballooning, caving, hiking, live performances and culinary treats. Excursions will be held to Sohra, Kudengrim village, Shnongpdeng, Nartiang and Shillong while caving will take place at Krem Rupasor, Krem Synrang and Krem Kurung-Krang-Muhabon. Visitors can stay at the camp site in luxury tents but this would be on invitation only. Others can stay in Airbnbs, guesthouses, hotels and homestays.

“We will promote high-end tourism in the state. But this does not mean that we will not concentrate on other tourists. We are open to all,” Conrad said.

The festival has been named Meghalayan Age Festival because the geological age in which the people live from (4200) years to the present is the Meghalayan Age.

In a press conference while unveiling a booklet on Meghalaya, the CM tweeted, “Tourism is about stories and people connect better to stories. We wanted to connect the stories of our people into the tourism aspect and therefore, we launched a preview to ‘The Meghalayan’- a booklet which will be a compilation of stories of remarkable individuals of Meghalaya.”