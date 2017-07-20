Meghalaya to Keep Railway Project on Hold

Meghalaya government has finally decided to shelve railway project till a comprehensive mechanism to check influx is put in place.

Interacting with media, post meeting with 13 groups, Chief Minister Mukul Sangma said, “We will ask the railways to put the work on hold and resume as soon as comprehensive measures are put in place, which will be done soon.”

Members of the pressure groups however told that they would monitor the effectiveness of the government’s measures. According to KSU president Lambokstarwell Marngar, organization would not budge from its earlier demand for Inner Line Permit.

Sangma meanwhile informed that the government is addressing the issue of influx and illegal immigration, as there cannot be a single measure but it must be multi-pronged and comprehensive.