Thu, 20 Jul 2017

Northeast Today

Meghalaya to Keep Railway Project on Hold

Meghalaya to Keep Railway Project on Hold
July 20
13:25 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Meghalaya government has finally decided to shelve railway project till a comprehensive mechanism to check influx is put in place.

Interacting with media, post meeting with 13 groups, Chief Minister Mukul Sangma said, “We will ask the railways to put the work on hold and resume as soon as comprehensive measures are put in place, which will be done soon.”

Members of the pressure groups however told that they would monitor the effectiveness of the government’s measures. According to KSU president Lambokstarwell Marngar, organization would not budge from its earlier demand for Inner Line Permit.

Sangma meanwhile informed that the government is addressing the issue of influx and illegal immigration, as there cannot be a single measure but it must be multi-pronged and comprehensive.

Tags
Meghalaya RailwayMukul SangmaRailway Project
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.