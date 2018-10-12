Meghalaya To Launch Blue Revolution

NET Bureau

Meghalaya Fishery Minister Comingone Ymbon on Thursday said that the state government is all set to launch a new scheme Blue Revolution: Integrated Development and Management of Fisheries on October 26 next to meet the requirements of the state.

In this regard, Ymbon said that the Central Government has sanctioned Rs 51 crore for scheme and the State Government has already received the first installment of Rs 25 crore.

The Union Government under the scheme is targeting to enhance the fish production from 107.95 lakh tonnes in 2015-16 to about 150 lakh tonnes by the end of the financial year 2019-20. It is also expected to augment the export earnings with a focus on increased benefit flow to the fishers and fish farmers to attain the target of doubling their income

Giving an insight of the scheme, Ymbon said that the Government under the Blue Revolution would develop new ponds in another 1000 hectares of land, feed mills and open retail outlets for local fishes.

Pointing out that the state was producing 4000 metric tons of fish till 2012 and even after the implementation of Meghalaya State Aquaculture Mission, there is a short fall of another 15000 mt of fishes, Ymbon expressed hope that the state would be self sufficient with the Blue Revolution and Meghalaya State Aquaculture Mission.

The Blue Revolution is being implemented to achieve economic prosperity of fishermen and fish farmers and to contribute towards food and nutritional security through optimum utilization of water resources for fisheries development in a sustainable manner, keeping in view the bio-security and environmental concerns.

SOURCE: Meghalaya Times