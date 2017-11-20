Meghalaya to Take Football to the Highest Pedestal: Mukul

NET Bureau, Saidul Khan

Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma said that the government envisages to make the state march ahead in the highest pedestal of sport activities by promoting football.

“India has over 1.3 billion population and Meghalaya can definitely contribute at a maximum possible scale in the field of football,” he said, while inaugurating the Grassroot Football Centre at Ampati in South West Garo Hills on Saturday.

Sangma said that Meghalaya with its inherent strength of its people and love and passion for football would be able to connect with the rest of the world through the spirit of the game.

He acknowledged the active participation of Meghalaya Football Association (MFA) and its affiliated clubs and organisations for partnering with the government to take the agenda forward to implement effectively the implementation of “Mission Football”, an ambitious programme of the government that aims to promote football in the state.

“The football clubs across the state should be prepared as expected to take the state to become the football powerhouse of the nation”, he added.

He assured that the government was gearing up with necessary infrastructure to create a condusive atmosphere to facilitate football in the state. “Football has always been a game loved by everyone – old and young, man and women. Senior citizen coming to witness football with walking stick generates a lot of positive energy amongst all of us”, he said, while urging the parents to inspire and motivate the young ones to take up football as a means of physical fitness.

He also said that by engaging in football the young ones could disconnect themselves from the strain of life. “Our young boys and girls should not just enjoy the game but should be motivated to take the game to its greater height so that we can become a strong football community in the world”, he echoed.

The inauguration of the grassroot centre at Ampati saw a high-powered thrilling match played between Bhaichung Bhutia’s team Royal Sikkim United Football Club and Garo Hills XI, which ended in a draw with 1-1 goals.

The match was put up by William Initiative and District Football Association, Tura as part of its endeavour to promote football and its newly established Bhaichung Bhutia Football Academy – a William Initiative.

Manager of Royal Sikkim United Football Club Arjun Rai bowled with the event said such experience and playing game with the emerging players of Garo hills would always be remembered as a wonderful experience in their life. He said that they would love to see the players of Garo hills come to Sikkim and engage in similar exercise.

Captain of Sikkim United Mayal Lepcha had all praise for the players of Garo hills, he said, “The players are very professional and gave us a very touch challenge. We would love to play with them once again. It was a memorable experience playing with them”.

Manager of Garo Hills XI Saljong Marak was equally excited and said that such cross cultural football experience has motivated and energized their players. The captain of Garo Hills XI Dal Matias Sangma said, “We are really fortunate that we got such an exposure to play with renowned football club of the region. If we get such opportunities in future as well, we will be able to leverage upon our skills and learn from others”.

The Royal United Sikkim FC is on a North East tour and will be playing their second match with Shillong Lajong on Tuesday. They had earlier played with them on November 15 wherein the match ended in 1-1 goals.