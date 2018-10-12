Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 12 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Meghalaya Tourism Minister Inspects Tourists Spots in Ri Bhoi District

Meghalaya Tourism Minister Inspects Tourists Spots in Ri Bhoi District
October 12
19:47 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Meghalaya Minister for Tourism Metbah Lyngdoh on Friday on Friday visited various tourist spots in Ri Bhoi district and reviewed the ongoing projects and the facilities being provided to the tourists by the department. The minister was accompanied by principal secretary in-charge of tourism Rebecca Suchiang, tourism director Cyril Diengdoh, MD of MTDC R Sohkhlet, tourism engineers and other senior officers of the department.

The minister visited various tourist spots in the district including the Orchid Water Sports complex, Lake View resort, the conventional centre at Umïam, the Marngar Lake and the Shillong Viewpoint at Ryndang briew.

At the Orchid Water Sports complex, the minister took stock of the arrangements and the facilities being provided to the tourists. He called for maintaining cleanliness in the tourist resorts besides taking extra care to save the environment especially the water bodies.

The minister, later, in presence of the MLA of Nongpoh Mayralborn Syiem, MLA of Jirang constituency visited the Marngar lake a distance of 5kms from Nongpoh town and expressed his satisfaction with the board of management of the Marngar Eco-Tourism Development society who runs the lake. This was stated in an official release.

Tags
meghalayaMeghalaya TourismMeghalaya Tourism MinisterOrchid LakeRi BhoiShillongShillong ViewpointUmiamUmiam lake
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.