Meghalaya Tourism Minister Inspects Tourists Spots in Ri Bhoi District

NET Bureau

Meghalaya Minister for Tourism Metbah Lyngdoh on Friday on Friday visited various tourist spots in Ri Bhoi district and reviewed the ongoing projects and the facilities being provided to the tourists by the department. The minister was accompanied by principal secretary in-charge of tourism Rebecca Suchiang, tourism director Cyril Diengdoh, MD of MTDC R Sohkhlet, tourism engineers and other senior officers of the department.

The minister visited various tourist spots in the district including the Orchid Water Sports complex, Lake View resort, the conventional centre at Umïam, the Marngar Lake and the Shillong Viewpoint at Ryndang briew.

At the Orchid Water Sports complex, the minister took stock of the arrangements and the facilities being provided to the tourists. He called for maintaining cleanliness in the tourist resorts besides taking extra care to save the environment especially the water bodies.

The minister, later, in presence of the MLA of Nongpoh Mayralborn Syiem, MLA of Jirang constituency visited the Marngar lake a distance of 5kms from Nongpoh town and expressed his satisfaction with the board of management of the Marngar Eco-Tourism Development society who runs the lake. This was stated in an official release.