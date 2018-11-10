Meghalaya Tourism Minister Visits Wangala Festival; Donates Cheque of Rs 20 Lakhs

NET Bureau

The Meghalaya Minister for Tourism, Metbah Lyngdoh graced the Rugala Ceremony of the hundred Drums Wangala Festival held on Friday at Asanggre near Tura.

It may be mentioned that a day ahead of the Wangala, a ritual called Rugala is performed by the Nokma (A Village Chief) and in this ritual, the offering of the first hand special rice-beer along with cooked rice and the vegetables are given to Misi Saljong, the Great Giver.

Speaking on the occasion, Metbah Lyngdoh expressed his happiness to witness the Wangala festival which he said that he had missed many times due to various reasons.

While addressing the gathering he even greeted the people in Garo language. Mentioning about the importance of preserving the culture and identity of our people, he lauded the committee members for keeping the tradition alive and have also appreciated the decision of the Wangala committee to promote the Clean and Green Wangala Festival.

Further, the Chief Guest also handed over the cheque of Rupees 20 lakhs from the Department of Tourism to the Chairman of the 100 Drums Wangala Committee.

Indigenous Games and Cultural competitions marked the second day of the Wangala Festival. Many participants took part in the Indigenous games which comprises of Wa.pong Sika, Jakpong Pe.a, An.ding Oka, Rong.ma Chilsusaa, Rong.ma Gosusaa while Cultural and recital competitions includes Dimchrang, Sarenda, Chigring, Adil Sika amongst others.

Advisor to the Chief Minister, Thomas A Sangma, Deputy Speaker, Government of Meghalaya, Sanbor Shullai, MLA Mawsynram Constituency, Himalaya Shangpliang, MLA Umroi Constituency, George B Lyngdoh, MLA Rambrai Jyrngam Constituency, Kimfa Marbaniang, MLA, West Shillong, Mohendro Rapsang, Director, Department of Tourism, C V D Diengdoh, Deputy Commissioner, West GAro Hills, Ram Singh, Superintendent of Police, Dr MGR Kumar, district officials were among others present at the Wangala Festival.