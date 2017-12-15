‘Meghalaya Will be Able to Host 2022 National Games’

Meghalaya would be able to host the 2022 National Games despite the perceived shortcomings and paucity of time to prepare for the mega event, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Zenith M Sangma said on Thursday.

“With only four years left for the mega event, the state is not losing hope to ambitiously host it. We cannot deny that the time is short, but we will be able to host it in 2022,” Sangma told the Assembly.

“There is a big challenge to get land which will be appropriate in terms of topography, accessibility from the games village,” he added.

Sangma also said that soon there will be a signing of the “host city contract” between the Indian Olympic Association, the Meghalaya government and the Meghalaya State Olympic Association.

A land bank committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs is trying to identify different areas in various locations, he said.

The Minister informed the House that for the National Games, an estimated 14,450 athletes and officials will visit the state. “At a time we should be able to accommodate 6,000 of them,” he said.

