Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 15 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

‘Meghalaya Will be Able to Host 2022 National Games’

‘Meghalaya Will be Able to Host 2022 National Games’
December 15
11:26 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Meghalaya would be able to host the 2022 National Games despite the perceived shortcomings and paucity of time to prepare for the mega event, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Zenith M Sangma said on Thursday.

“With only four years left for the mega event, the state is not losing hope to ambitiously host it. We cannot deny that the time is short, but we will be able to host it in 2022,” Sangma told the Assembly.

“There is a big challenge to get land which will be appropriate in terms of topography, accessibility from the games village,” he added.

Sangma also said that soon there will be a signing of the “host city contract” between the Indian Olympic Association, the Meghalaya government and the Meghalaya State Olympic Association.

A land bank committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs is trying to identify different areas in various locations, he said.

The Minister informed the House that for the National Games, an estimated 14,450 athletes and officials will visit the state. “At a time we should be able to accommodate 6,000 of them,” he said.

-IANS

Tags
2022 National GamesZenith M Sangma
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.