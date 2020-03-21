Meghalaya will observe “Coronavirus Awareness Day” (CAD) today

NET News Desk

Meghalaya cabinet met on Friday to discuss measures to prevent the spread of COVID – 19 in the State. Addressing the media after the cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister urged the public not to panic and adopt measures particularly social distancing, maintain hand wash protocol and respiratory etiquette.

He informed that on March 21 Meghalaya will observe “Coronoavirus Awareness Day” (CAD) and people should not take it otherwise and term it a “lockdown” or “shutdown”.

“We appeal to the citizens of the State to observe the CAD (March 21) basically to create awareness. So the idea is to leave everything aside for a day and focus and give our attention to what it is (covid-19) and try to ensure that we educate our children, our family and our locality at large”, said the Chief Minister.

He said it is imperative that awareness is created amongst all sections of the society, and tomorrow will be the day, when we can educate our society and together be prepared to break the coronavirus chain.

“Simple awareness like washing hands, maintaining personal hygiene, social distancing, and avoiding crowded places will protect us to a large extent,” the Chief Minister said.

On panic buying, the Chief Minister assured and stated that there is no shortage of essential commodities in the State and there are no reasons for citizens to go for panic buying.

He urged the public to inform the district administration of any matter with regards to overcharging of essential commodities. The Chief Minister said that strict action will be taken against shops/establishments violating the government directive.

He also appealed to the citizens to inform the government about travel history or symptoms of the disease through the helpline number 108, or by registering on the online platform meghalayaonline.gov.in/covid or by calling the control room of the DCs in the respective district.

While stating that there is no detected case of COVID – 19 so far in the State, the Chief Minister remarked that the second pillar of Government strategy will be to ensure that the existing heath care systems and facilities are strengthen and properly activated and be prepared to deal with any situation, if arises.

Earlier today, the Chief Minister participated in the video conference convened by the Prime Minister with all the CMs of the country on the preparedness of COVID-19.