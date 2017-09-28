Meghalaya Woman Rescued After 8 Months

A joint team of Meghalaya, Assam and West Bengal police have rescued a girl from Meghalaya trafficked to the red light area in Siliguri after eight months of sustained search.The 24-year-old victim, a resident of Jowai in Jainatia Hills, was working as a Nursing intern at GNRC Hospital Guwahati and staying as a paying guest near the hospital.

She went missing in February this year. Thereafter a search was launched and a case registered by the parents at Dispur Police Station. They also filed a missing report at Lumdiengjri Police station here.

“The Missing Squad of East Khasi Hills District Police vigorously pursued the case, notwithstanding the fact that the girl went missing from Guwahati,” East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem informed on Monday.

The Squad managed to apprehend one Nur Muhammad of Sonatary village under Tarabari Police Station in Barpeta, with the assistance of Assam Police, who was involved in the disappearance of the girl, Syiem added.

“It was found that Nur was the last person to have met the victim and was in possession of some of her belongings. He admitted to have abandoned her at Hajo after crossing Saraighat Bridge,” the SP said.

Guwahati City Police registered a case at Basistha Police station and booked the accused under section 366 (kidnapping/abduction and compelling a woman to marry etc.) 376 (kidnapping/abduction to cause grievous hurt, slavery, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code.

However, following the arrest the case turned cold. “The Missing Desk East Khasi Hills continued to pursue the matter and finally managed to gather information that the victim was trafficked to West Bengal,” Syiem said.

The Missing Squad and Anti Human Trafficking Unit, East Khasi Hills followed up the matter and after receiving information that she was trafficked to Siliguri, rushed there along with a team of Assam Police on September 22.

The joint team rescued the victim who was kept under confinement. However, the victim’s captors managed to escape when the raid was conducted.