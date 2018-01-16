Meghalaya’s 133 Millennium Voters to be Felicitated

The Election Commission will felicitate 133 millennium voters of Meghalaya on National Voters Day on January 25, the state’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) F R Kharkongor said on Tuesday.

Those who were born on January 1 in the year 2000, the first day of the 21st century and have attained the age of 18 on the first day of this year are called millennium voters, the CEO explained. The Election Commission had set January 1, 2000 as the cut off date for this years electoral process, he said.

Notably, elections are due in the state in the first quarter of this year as the tenure of the current Assembly ends on March 6. The CEO said the 133 millennium voters from the state were among the 74,000 plus millennium voters identified nationwide.

They will be felicitated to welcome them to the democratic process of the country, the CEO said, adding, all the teenagers will get their voters ID cards on the 25th, he added. A girl from South West Khasi Hills district called Millenium Grace Marwein, who is a millennium voter, has been made one of the icons of the election department in the state for this years election preparation.

She will be given a souvenir from the Election Commission (EC) along with her voter ID card during the National Voters Day celebration, the CEO said. Kharkongor said the election department in the state, in consultation with the district health and medical officers and the municipal boards, had obtained the list of the 133 people who were born on the first day of 2000, and started looking for them.

They were located by January 10 this year, their names were registered with the Election Commission and now they will be able to cast their votes during the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, he said. In the final electoral roll of the state, published on January 10, the names of 18,30,104 voters of the three million plus citizens, including 9,23,848 female voters, were enlisted after looking thoroughly into claims and objections.

