Mon, 19 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Meghalaya’s ‘Husband-Wife’ Govt Neglected Health: Rajnath

February 19
17:16 2018
Meghalaya’s “bura buri” government has failed to address health care concerns of the people, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday, using the Garo term for ‘husband-wife” to refer to Chief Minister Mukul Sangma and his minister wife.

Addressing rallies in the Garo Hills ahead of assembly elections on February 27, Singh attacked the Congress-led government on a range of issues, including health care and law and order. Rooting for the BJP in the north-east state, he said the party would make Meghalaya the “Scotland of the east” if elected to power.

It was painful to see that people from Meghalaya were forced to go to Bangladesh for treatment, Singh said in his rallies in Songsak in East Garo Hills and Tura in West Garo Hills. The senior BJP leader, who started his speeches in the local language and ended in it too, said his party would ensure proper health facilities throughout the state if it came to power.

“I have been told that patients from here were taken to Bangladesh for treatment on a ‘charpoy’. This is very painful,” he said.

Taking on the Congress-led government, he said it was unfortunate that there was no health infrastructure despite the chief minister being a doctor. Singh pointed out that the BJP government at the Centre had announced a health insurance scheme to provide free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh.

“The BJP will completely transform health care in the state if it comes to power,” he said. He also said the party would convert the Shillong hospital into a research institute and open a cancer hospital in the state. Referring to the law and order situation, the Union minister said there are 57 police stations. Of these, only 39 are active.

“How can you expect proper law and order in the state in such a scenario. Who is responsible?” he asked. State government employees, he added, were getting Fifth Pay Commission salaries but the BJP would ensure that they would be at par with other states if voted to power.

-PTI

0 Comments

