Wed, 16 May 2018

Northeast Today

Mein Meets Ailing Monk Munglang Bhante in Assam

Mein Meets Ailing Monk Munglang Bhante in Assam
May 16
16:53 2018
Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday paid a visit to ailing monks, the most Venerable U. Gunawantha Mahathero at Margherita Buddha Vihara and Venerable Wannasara Mahathero at Dibong Buddha Vihara in Assam to enquire about their well being and health. He was accompanied by Parliamentary Secretary to Planning & Investment Chau Zingnu Namchoom.

The 100 years old most Venerable U. Gunawantha Mahathero popularly known all over as Munglang Bhante and 83 years old Venerable Wannasara Mahathero has not been keeping well for quite sometime and has been undergoing treatment in Assam.

The Deputy Chief Minister spent more than 30 minutes interacting with them at their respective temple in the morning and wished them speedy recovery and prayed that they recover quickly from their illness.

The Deputy Chief Minister and Parliamentary Secretary were informed by the people taking care of them that both are responding well to their treatment.

Mein and Namchoom also offered prayers at the Margherita Buddha Vihara and Dibong Buddha Vihara before their departure.

