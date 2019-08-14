Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 14 Aug 2019

Northeast Today

Member of banned outfit arrested in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district

August 14
10:58 2019
NET Bureau

A member of the outlawed Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) has been arrested in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district and arms and ammunition recovered from his possession, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the police and the army launched an operation at Kherbari in Dhansiri police station area on Monday night and nabbed the DNLA member, identified as Betsing Jidung alias Master alias John Dimasa Jigdung, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Upadhaya said.

A 9 mm pistol, its magazine and three rounds of ammunition were recovered from his possession, the SP said.

Jidung, who was earlier an active cadre of the United People’s Liberation Front, had surrendered in 2016. He later joined the DNLA, Upadhyay stated.

Jidung was mainly responsible for recruiting new cadres and training them in specialized weapon handling. He was also involved in extortion, and arms dealing with the NSCN (IM), the SP added.

Source: NDTV

Tags
assamDimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA)Karbi Anglong district
