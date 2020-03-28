Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 28 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Members of All India Services to contribute ten day’s salary to CM relief fund

March 28
23:58 2020
NET News Desk

The members of All India Services- IAS, IPS and IFS posted in Arunachal Pradesh have decided to contribute their ten day’s salary to the Chief Minister Relief Fund CMRF, to help the government in its effort to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus in the State. In a letter issued by the members, it has been requested to utilize the fund for procuring essential medical equipments including ventilators.

Appreciating the gesture, Pema Khandu said, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to the All India Service officers (IAS, IPS, IFS) for donating ten day’s salary to the CMRF in our fight against COVID19. Your concerns for the safety of State is deeply appreciated. The contributions will go a long way in our collective efforts to save the State from this pandemic.”

