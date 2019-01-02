Menstrual Hygiene Room Set Up in Silchar School

NET Bureau

A menstrual hygiene room has been constructed at the Government Girls HS and Multi-Purpose School in Silchar. School authorities say this facility is the first-of-its-kind in the state.

The room has been constructed adjacent to the students’ common room. Students between classes 6 to 12 are enrolled at the school. The menstrual-hygiene room has a sanitary napkin vending machine. One has to put a five rupee coin into the specific pocket of the machine and a pad will drop out of the machine within seconds, said an official of Rotary Club of Greater Silchar, which sponsored the project. He said the room also has a bed which can be used by girls in times of sickness.