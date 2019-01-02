Menstrual Hygiene Room Set Up in Silchar School

January 02
16:13 2019
NET Bureau
A menstrual hygiene room has been constructed at the Government Girls HS and Multi-Purpose School in Silchar. School authorities say this facility is the first-of-its-kind in the state.
The room has been constructed adjacent to the students’ common room. Students between classes 6 to 12 are enrolled at the school. The menstrual-hygiene room has a sanitary napkin vending machine. One has to put a five rupee coin into the specific pocket of the machine and a pad will drop out of the machine within seconds, said an official of Rotary Club of Greater Silchar, which sponsored the project. He said the room also has a bed which can be used by girls in times of sickness.
State minister of forests Parimal Suklabaidya, who inaugurated the menstrual hygiene room on Monday, said, “For many female students, menstrual periods mean a difficult time, that causes many to miss classes. This facility will keep them in school even during their periods,” he said.
The unavailability of sanitary pads, inadequate sanitation, and absence of separate toilets for girls in schools are some of the reasons which compound the problem and have a huge impact on girls’ attendance in school, he added. This is a major reason for girl dropouts, particularly in rural areas, he further said.
DC (Cachar) S Lakshmanan said improved sanitation facilities along with adequate hygiene services can have a great impact on improving girls’ attendance. He also asked the inspector of schools to identify other educational institutions in the district where such a facility can be instituted.
Source: The Times of India