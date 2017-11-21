Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 21 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

MEPA, Shillong Press Club, Assam Forum Condemn Killing of Tripura Journalist

November 21
20:58 2017
The Meghalaya Editors’ and Publishers’ Association (MEPA) and the Shillong Press Club on Tuesday condemned the murder of journalist Sudip Datta Bhowmik in Tripura.

Bhowmik, a reporter of “Syandan Patrika” and television channel “Vanguard”, was shot dead by the bodyguard of the Tripura State Rifles Second Battalion Commandant on Tuesday.

In a statement, MEPA General Secretary Phillip Marwein demanded exemplary punishment to deter others, including law enforcers, to stop crimes against media persons which he said occurred there at regular intervals.

“MEPA also demands that the Tripura government ought to immediately extend ex-gratia payment to the bereaved family,” Marwein said.

The Shillong Press Club demanded expeditious investigation and timely justice to the bereaved family. “In a matter of two months, the journalist fraternity in the Northeast in general and Tripura in particular has lost two precious souls who have endeavoured to discharge their professional duties selflessly,” a Club statement noted.

Meanwhile, the Journalists’ Forum Assam on Tuesday strongly condemned the murder and urged Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar to take serious note of the incident.

“It (killing of Sudip Dutta Bhowmik) is very much shocking and frustrating,” a Journalists’ Forum Assam statement said.

-IANS

Tags
Assam ForumJournalists’ Forum AssamMEPAShillong Press ClubTripura journalist
This may take a second or two.