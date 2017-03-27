Merchant Body Protests Opening of Vishal Mega Mart in Mizoram

Executive members of Mizoram Merchant Association (MIMA) General Headquarters and MIMA affiliated associations on Saturday staged sit-in-demonstration in front of LRM building at Bawngkawn in Aizawl, protesting against the opening of Vishal Mega Mart in Mizoram.

The merchant body also decided to intensify its protest by shutting down all business establishments on Monday. “All business establishments and small shops shall remain closed on Monday to protest the opening of Vishal Mart in the state,” MIMA President PC Laldinthara told reporters. No untoward incident was reported during the Saturday sit-in-demonstration.

Leaders of MIMA alleged that opening of Vishal Mart will open door for non-tribals to engage in trade and thereby lead to social and economic assimilation of the Mizos. They further claimed that opening of the retail store might have little impact initially, but in the long run will result in many companies run by non-Mizos to engage in trade in Mizoram and “therefore the future of Mizos would be similar to those peoples in the Northeast who have been economically assimilated by non-tribals in their own lands.”

However, owners of Vishal Mega Mart claimed that the store was opened legally by concluding certain agreement with the Mizos. At present, 64 staffs including security guards and sweepers have been recruited by Vishal Mega Mart to open its shop in Aizawl.

Meanwhile, the apex students’ body in Mizoram, Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) also opposed to the opening of Vishal Mega Mart in Aizawl alleging that it was an attempt by non-tribals to run illegal trade in Mizoram. It alleged the owners of the retail chain tried to open their shop by borrowing Mizo name which is illegal.

The student body said that it will strongly oppose the opening of Vishal Mart in Mizoram as it would pave the way for non-Mizos to carry out trade in the state subsequently leading to economic assimilation of the Mizos. The proposed opening of Vishal Mega Mart in Aizawl gave rise to intense debates on social media. While some sections of people are against the opening because of the apprehension of economic assimilation, there are also people who argue in favor of the store.

The group who was in favour said that consumers would now be able to enjoy goods in cheaper price which was not possible with the local merchants who allegedly charge exorbitant rates and also claimed that the opening of Vishal Mega Mart will create price competition between owners of the mega store and local merchants.

