Metbah Lyngdoh Reviews Ongoing Govt Schemes in South Garo Hills

Meghalaya Tourism Minister Metbah Lyngdoh on Wednesday reviewed the ongoing schemes and projects of the government at Baghmara in South Garo Hills in presence of Siju Rongara MLA Rakkam Sangma, Chokpot MLA Lazarus Sangma and Executive Member of Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) Sengnal Sangma.

Deputy Commissioner of South Garo Hills Hubert Marak briefed the Minister on the challenges in the implementation of the ongoing projects and stated that South Garo Hills has been the “most avoided” place in the State of Meghalaya.

Marak hoped that through the exercise and review of the projects by the government, the administration and its officials would be able to bridge the gap in finding ways and solution to take things forward.

Speaking on the occasion, Lyngdoh said that the objective of the review programme was not to find fault but to listen patiently and discuss on means and ways to bring administration and Government closer to the public to ensure transparency and accountability.

“Through the review of the schemes and projects, we should be able to take on board all stakeholders in finding appropriate solutions to the problems and ensure that the benefits of the schemes and projects reach the people at the grassroot,” Lyngdoh said.

Officials of different line departments briefed the Minister on the status and implementation of the ongoing projects.

The key points discussed at length included road, transport, poor banking services and telecom connectivity in South Garo Hills, which has posed challenge for the people in most parts of the district, apart from the implementation of different flagship programmes of the Centre and State Government.

The local legislators apprised the minister on erratic power supply, water supply and deplorable condition of National Highway 51 and 62, which is the lifeline of the people living in the district.

Lyngdoh gave a patient hearing on the problems and challenges of the district and assured that the Government would be working out modalities to ensure equitable development of infrastructure and accelerate growth in South Garo Hills.

Siju Rongara MLA Rakkam Sangma said that during the review programme, the officials of the administration should take an opportunity not just to highlight positive and success stories of the district but to highlight more of failures, which will allow the government to take necessary and corrective measures.

Chokpot MLA Lazarus Sangma expressed concerns on the implementation of different schemes and urged the government to tap on the rich resources of the region and plan adequate to ensure growth in the district.