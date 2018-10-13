Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 13 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

#MeToo Campaign: Sapna Bhavanai Warns Amitabh Bachchan

#MeToo Campaign: Sapna Bhavanai Warns Amitabh Bachchan
October 13
14:20 2018
NET Bureau

Celebrity hair stylist Sapna Bhavnani has warned Amitabh Bachchan that his truth will be out soon. The #MeToo movement has brought into light the names of some predators from Bollywood. And the latest actor to have been accused of sexual misconduct is Amitabh Bachchan.

Quoting his response to the #metoo movement, Sapna said in a tweet: “This has to be the biggest lie ever. Sir the film Pink has released and gone and your image of being an activist will soon too. Your truth will come out very soon. Hope you are biting your hands cuz nails will not be enough. @SrBachchan #Metoo #MeTooIndia #comeoutwomen”. Adding further, she tweeted, “Have personally heard so many stories of Bachchan’s sexual misconduct and I I hope those women come out. His hypocrisy is sooooo tired. #Metoo #MeTooIndia.”

A screenshot of Bhavani's Tweet

A screenshot of Bhavani’s Tweet

“Film journalists have privately told stories of bachchan’s own misconduct for years. it’s one thing for those stories never to be told publicly, but the least we can do is stop pretending like we need his views on how to keep vulnerable people safe,” she said in her series of tweets.

A screenshot of Bhavani's Tweet

A screenshot of Bhavani’s Tweet

Amitabh has already faced the wrath of people for keeping mum of the #metoo movement for so long. Even when he made a statement recently, it did seem like he wasn’t taking a too strong of a stand against it. Nana Patekar, Kailash Kher, Alok Nath, Luv Ranjan, Rajat Kapoor, Vikas Bahl, Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Sajid Khan have been accused of sexual harassment by various women. Do you think anyone will speak up against Amitabh Bachchan too?

SOURCE: Yahoo

0 Comments

0 Comments

