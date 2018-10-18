MeToo Campaign: Shweta Pandit Calls Anu Malik Paedophile

NET Bureau

Bollywood singer and vocalist Shweta Pandit has accused music composer Anu Mallik of sexual harassment.

Sharing her ordeal, Shweta recounted the time as a teenager when she first met “Anu uncle”. She was only 15 when she got a call from Anu Malik’s manager Mustafa for auditions. When she landed at the given venue and time for singing auditions, Anu asked her to wait in a small cabin in the office. Once he arrived, he asked her to sing a song of her choice.

“I remember I sang the title song of Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega for the voice test,” she said in the message posted on social media.

After listening to her, Anu Malik told her how he liked her voice and was ready to give her the song with Sunidhi Chauhan and Shaan.

“But first give me a kiss now,” she recalled him saying.

She was traumatised for months and wasn’t too sure whether she should continue to chase her Bollywood dreams. But eventually, Shweta made up her mind to do so. However, this incident scarred her forever and now, in the wake of the #MeToo movement, with so many survivors coming out to speak up against harassers, Shweta too has raised her voice.

“Had to go back to my worst memory as a teenage girl today to write this and speak up – its now or never. This is my #MeToo and has to warn young girls about #AnuMalik & let you know your #TimesUp @IndiaMeToo.Thank you @sonamohapatra for speaking up about him & supporting this,” she said on Twitter.

SOURCE: Yahoo