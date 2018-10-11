MeToo Campaign: Stricter Steps Needed To Make Bollywood Safer For Women, Says Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

NET Bureau

At a time when the entire country, especially the Bollywood and the entertainment and the media industry is rocked by the #MeToo campaign and people are posing questions on the safety of women in these industries, actor Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao on Wednesday attended a special meeting with the members of Producers Guild of India at the Roy Kapoor Films’ office in Mumbai to discuss the steps that needed to be taken to make the film industry a safer place for women.

The husband-wife duo in the meeting said that stricter steps needed to be taken for making the industry a safer place for women.

In a joint statement issued to the media, the duo said, “As creative people, we have been committed to foregrounding and finding solutions to social issues and at Aamir Khan Productions, we have always had a zero tolerance policy towards sexual misconduct and predatory behaviour of any kind.”

“We strongly condemn any act of sexual harassment and equally we condemn any and all false accusations in such cases. Two weeks ago, when traumatic #MeToo stories began emerging, it was brought to our attention that someone we were about to begin work with has been accused of sexual misconduct. Upon enquiry, we found that this particular case is subjudice and that the legal process is in motion,” according to the statement.

“We are not an investigative agency, nor are we in any position to pass judgment on anyone that is for the people and judiciary to do. So without casting any aspersions on anyone involved in this case and without coming to any conclusions about these specific allegations, we have decided to step away from this film,” they maintained.

“We do not want to our action to reflect in any manner on the people involved in this case. We believe that this is an opportunity for the film industry to introspect and take concrete steps towards change.”

“For far too long women have faced the brunt of sexual exploitation. It has to stop. In this regard, we are committed to doing any and everything to make our film industry a safe and happy one to work in,” the duo added