Fri, 12 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

#MeToo Campaign: There Is No Rape In The Industry Says Actor Shilpa Shinde

#MeToo Campaign: There Is No Rape In The Industry Says Actor Shilpa Shinde
October 12
17:25 2018
Net Bureau

Ever since ‘Tara’ producer Vinita Nanda spoke about being sexually harassed and raped by Sanskaari Babuji Alok Nath, several other survivors and victims have mustered the courage to talk about it. However, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde has a completely different opinion about the entire #MeToo movement. So much so that, in a recent interview with Zoom TV, she has made a few shocking statements. Shilpa went ahead and said that there is no point in digging an old issue with regard to sexual harassment and talking about it now. She also said that in the industry, anything happens mutually, and that there is ‘no rape’ involved!

Making her stand clear on the #MeToo campaign the actor said, “The whole #MeToo movement is useless and there is no point in bringing something up after years. It’s rubbish. You have to take a call that time only, it’s simple. You should speak about that matter that time only. Even I got a lesson. Jab hota hai, tabhi bolo – baad mei bolne ka koi faayeda nahi, it’s useless.”

About rape in the industry she said, “Women are speaking now but at that time also I said that there’s no rape in this industry – zabardasti nahi hota. Whatever has happened in our industry, it’s a mutual understanding. It’s a mutual thing. If you are not ready to do that, just leave that thing.”

SOURCE: Yahoo

Tags
#MeTooBollywoodrapesexual harassmentsexual harassment at workSexual Harassment in BollywoodSexual Harassment in Workplace
