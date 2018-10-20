MeToo Campaign: Two More Women Open Up Against Anu Malik

NET Bureau

After singers Sona Mohapatra and Shweta Pandit, two more women have come forward and shared experiences of sexual harassment at the hands of Anu Malik.

Malik had earlier refuted allegations, calling them “baseless and false.”

One of the unnamed women told Mid-Day that she met Malik in 1990 at Mehboob Studios. After rubbing against her, he apologised. His behaviour grew worse when they had to collaborate on a fund-raiser, later.

She said that things took a dark turn when she met him at his house.

“He sat next to me on the sofa. I realised I was trapped as his family was not at home. He then lifted my skirt and dropped his pants. I thought of pushing him and rushing out the door, but he was too strong for me. Luckily, the doorbell rang at that moment,” she said.

The woman said that Malik threatened her, and told her not to talk about it with anyone. While dropping her home, he became more aggressive.

“It was around 8.30 pm when he drove into a dark, empty maidan. Scared, I asked him where we were. But he simply unzipped his pants and asked me to lick him! I told him no and urged him to let me go, but he pulled me by my hair and stuffed my face in his lap, hurling abuses.”

As a guard approached the car, the survivor unlocked the door and escaped.

Another survivor said that she met Malik in a studio, where he asked her to meet him wearing a chiffon saree. According to her, he said that she must be so lonely as she had no boyfriend. When she tried to leave, he tried to hug her.

“Panic struck me as I realised the recording studio was sound-proof and no one would hear me even if I screamed. I pushed him away and said, ‘What do you think you’re doing?’ The sick pervert immediately broke into his presumably rehearsed line: ‘No, I am happy with my wife, I am a sensitive man!’”

Earlier, Shweta had said that she was just 15 when Malik asked her to kiss him in a studio. Sona Mohapatra had called Malik a “serial predator”.

Rubbishing all allegations, Anu Malik’s lawyer said in a statement, “The allegations made against my client are emphatically denied as completely false and baseless. My client respects the #metoo movement but to use this movement to start a character assassination mission is obnoxious.”

SOURCE: India Today