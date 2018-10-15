MeToo Campaign: Veteran Journalist Vinod Dua Accused of Sexual Assault

NET Bureau

A filmmaker on Sunday accused veteran journalist Vinod Dua of sexual misconduct, claiming he once tried to slobber over her face in a parking lot. In a Facebook post, the woman alleged Vinod Dua had humiliated her when she had gone for an interview in 1989. She further said Dua had stalked her sexually harassed her.

“Before I could settle down he began telling a lewd sexual joke in that soft voice, barely opening his mouth. I don’t remember the joke but it wasn’t worth a laugh, just dirty. I felt hot in my face and I sat there most probably with an angry look,” the filmmaker wrote in her post describing the sequence of events during an interview with Vinond Dua.

“He explained the job and asked me what my expectations were and I quoted an amount that most graduates were getting at the time – 5,000 rupees. He looked at me and said, ‘Tumhari aukat kya hai?’” the woman claimed. She further said she had left for home in tears and later joined another organisation. She said Dua then had started stalking her.

“One night as I came down to the parking, he was there. He said, he wanted to talk to me and asked me to enter his car – a black SUV/Jeep, I don’t remember the make as I’m not into automobiles. Assuming that he wanted to apologise for his behaviour, I entered the car but before I could even settle down he began slobbering all over my face,” the filmmaker wrote.

“I managed to get out and get into my office car and leave. I spotted him again in the parking in the coming nights and would go right back and wait till someone was ready to leave along with me in the office car. After a few days he stopped stalking me. The man was Vinod Dua,” she alleged. She also mentioned the incident when Dua spoke against actor Akshay Kumar for making a lewd comment on his daughter Malika Dua.

“When I read about his outrage against Akshay Kumar’s sexist words to his daughter Malika Dua, I said to myself he’s obviously forgotten that he was no less sexist, no less misogynist, no less creepy a sexual harasser, potential rapist. If he did to me, I’m sure he would have done it to other women,” she stated.

“I won’t be surprised if he denies. He’s always been an opportunist. Sorry, Malika Dua, your father is also one who belongs to the hall of shame. #MeToo,” she said in concluding para. Dua has so far not responded to the allegations.