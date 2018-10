NET Bureau

Two women have tested positive for swine flu in Meghalaya capital even as health authorities has sounded a health alert, health official said on Saturday.

Rehana Kurshid tested positive following her returned to Shillong after visiting her sons in Pune and Chennai. The second patient Dr Naomi Gonsalves, a resident of Mumbai was tested positive influenza A (H1N1) virus. Gonsalves is in Shillong to attend a Catholic convention, which was held last week.

SOURCE: Nagaland Post