MeToo Kollywood: Chinmayi Speaks on Breaking her Silence

Journalist Sandhya Menon shared the message, in which a woman alleged that lyricist Vairamuthu hugged and kissed her against her consent. The alleged victim, who chose to remain anonymous also alleged that she wasn’t his first victim.

Despite a series of twitter threads on her ‘motive’ and her silence, playback singer Chinmayi has been constantly badgered on twitter and by the electronic media with this question. At the airport, she makes her stand clearer.

Playback Singer ChinmayiIn 2004-05, there were no such avenues to talk, POCSO didn’t exist, the Vishakha guidelines weren’t truly implemented. Had I opened up then, the media themselves would have asked me if I was doing it for ‘publicity’, since I had barely sung four songs, and knew no one in the industry. Survivors still don’t know who to approach when they are sexually abused. You yourself in the media still don’t follow the Vishakha guidelines. As individual women, we don’t have the strength to fight alone. Today I have both, and also the MeToo movement. Now even rape jokes in cinema are on the wane. This is bigger than just the (film) industry or the media. You yourself are only just ready to accept a victim’s statement, in 2018. Don’t blame me for not coming forward earlier.

Responding to charges Vairamuthu said, “The charges against me are false. It is made with an intention to defame me. If the charges are true the concerned people can register cases against me. For past one week I have gathered unassailable evidences and discussed with my lawyers. You can regsiter a case I am prepared to face it. People need not decide if I am a good or a bad man. Let the court decide I will obey the court,” said lyricist Vairamuthu, after multiple women came out, accusing the veteran of sexual harassnent.