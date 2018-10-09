MeToo: Vinta Nanda Accuses Alok Nath of Rape, The Actor Hits Back

NET Bureau

The Cine and TV Artists Association on Tuesday said it would send Alok Nath a show-cause notice after writer-producer Vinta Nanda accused the “most Sanskaari person”, as the actor is known, of raping her more than once 19 years ago.

Nanda, best known for the TV show ‘Tara’, gave a detailed account of the alleged assaults in a lengthy Facebook post Monday night, the latest expose in the #MeToo movement sweeping India.

She did not name Nath but referred to her attacker as “the most Sanskaari (cultured) person”, a sobriquet attached with the actor courtesy his on-screen image of playing the goody-goody father, uncle and grandfather.

Nanda alleged that Nath sexually assaulted her on more than one occasion after he was fired from the 1993 show for misbehaving with its lead actor, Navneet Nishan.

Recounting her ordeal, Nanda said Nath’s wife was her best friend. The actor, who played Deepak Seth in the soap opera, was after the leading lady, Nishan, who was not interested in him.

“He was an alcoholic, shameless and obnoxious but he was also the television star of that decade, so not only was he forgiven for all his bad behaviour but many of the guys would egg him on to be his worst. My lead female actor was being harassed by him. He would mess with her on the sets and everyone would be silent. When she complained to us, we decided to let him go,” she wrote in the post.

“He continued to drink till the time he was called for the shot. When the moment came and the camera rolled, he felt up our female lead and very viciously. My lead actress slapped him. We asked him to leave the sets and told him that he was not going to be on the show any longer.” The show went on with the ratings soaring but the management at the channel changed and it asked for a change in the lead actor.

Responding to the rape allegations actor Alok Nath on Tuesday said the victim’s word was taken only because she was a woman and “women are considered weak”.

“I am neither denying nor admitting to this. It (rape) must have happened, but the culprit must be somebody else. I do not want to talk much about it because that would mean stretching the issue.”

“We only hear a woman’s side of the issue because they are considered weak. Kuch toh log kahenge (people say what they will). What do I have to do with what they say? People will say anything to sully a person’s reputation. What was said was absurd.”

“She was such a good friend once, today she’s made such a big allegation. In a way, it was me who made her what she is. It’s useless to react to such allegations because a woman’s word is taken. In such a situation, it would be wrong to say anything.

SOURCE: Tribune