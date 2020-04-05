MHA directs states to ensure smooth harvesting and sowing operations during lockdown

The Ministry of Home Affairs has directed all states to ensure that harvesting and sowing operations go on smoothly in the country during the lockdown, informed Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Sunday.

The Ministry has also asked states to allow establishments that are core to the agriculture sector to operate during the lockdown.

“MHA directed states to ensure smooth harvesting & sowing operations and allow establishments that are core to the agriculture sector, truck repair shops as essential services ensuring that there is no hindrance in transportation of essentials during the 21-day lockdown,” read the tweet by the minister.

The shops of agricultural machinery, spare parts and repair shops on highways have been exempted. The relaxations have also been given to the tea industry, the ministry informed.

The move is aimed at ensuring that there is no hindrance in the transportation of essentials during the period.

The country is in a 21-day lockdown as part of measures to prevent the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.

All establishments, except the ones that deal in essential services, have been shut down.

Source: Business Standard