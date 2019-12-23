MHRC to set up child rights care committee

NET Bureau

Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC) is all set to constitute a child rights care committee, said its acting chairperson Khaidem Mani Singh.

The commission is also considering setting up a women rights care committee, Singh said at a consultation programme on human trafficking for police officials and other stakeholders held in Imphal on Saturday. The programme was organised by Manipur Alliance for Child Rights (MACR) in collaboration with Sanlaap Kolkata, Child Rights and You, and Manipur police.

The acting chairperson said that every instance of human rights violation is a crime and the police have a greater role to play in protecting human rights. He also said that imposing bandhs and blockades by any group or organisation in a bid to fulfil their demands is not only illegal but also violates human rights. Singh said that human trafficking is one of the heinous crimes.

He said that the responsibility of curbing human trafficking cannot be left only to the police and the NGOs, and every individual must play a role in it.

He stressed the need for creating awareness on human trafficking, particularly of women and children.

“Human trafficking, particularly of women and children, is a serious crime which violates their rights and it is rampant in Manipur. There is an urgent need for taking up steps to curb this menace,” he said.

Secretary of Sanlaap Tapati Bhowmick said that trafficking of young girls is taking place to force them into sex trade. Despite efforts by the NGOs and the government agencies, trafficking is on the rise in the country, she said.

A concerted effort is needed to counter this menace, she added.

