Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 23 Dec 2019

Northeast Today

MHRC to set up child rights care committee

MHRC to set up child rights care committee
December 23
14:34 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC) is all set to constitute a child rights care committee, said its acting chairperson Khaidem Mani Singh.

The commission is also considering setting up a women rights care committee, Singh said at a consultation programme on human trafficking for police officials and other stakeholders held in Imphal on Saturday. The programme was organised by Manipur Alliance for Child Rights (MACR) in collaboration with Sanlaap Kolkata, Child Rights and You, and Manipur police.

The acting chairperson said that every instance of human rights violation is a crime and the police have a greater role to play in protecting human rights. He also said that imposing bandhs and blockades by any group or organisation in a bid to fulfil their demands is not only illegal but also violates human rights. Singh said that human trafficking is one of the heinous crimes.

He said that the responsibility of curbing human trafficking cannot be left only to the police and the NGOs, and every individual must play a role in it.

He stressed the need for creating awareness on human trafficking, particularly of women and children.

“Human trafficking, particularly of women and children, is a serious crime which violates their rights and it is rampant in Manipur. There is an urgent need for taking up steps to curb this menace,” he said.

The Manipur State Human Right Commission is in the process of setting up a child rights care committee, Singh said.

He further said that the commission is actively considering setting up a women rights committee too.

Secretary of Sanlaap Tapati Bhowmick said that trafficking of young girls is taking place to force them into sex trade. Despite efforts by the NGOs and the government agencies, trafficking is on the rise in the country, she said.

A concerted effort is needed to counter this menace, she added.

Source: The Assam Tribune

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.