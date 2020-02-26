Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 26 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

MIB issues advisory to TV channels to be cautious about content; Asks them to refrain from broadcasting anything that may incite violence

MIB issues advisory to TV channels to be cautious about content; Asks them to refrain from broadcasting anything that may incite violence
February 26
12:46 2020
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting yesterday issued an advisory to all private satellite TV channels asking them to be cautious about content that may encourage or incite violence or contains anything against the maintenance of law and order or which promote anti-national attitudes.

The advisory came in the wake of violence in some parts of northeast Delhi yesterday.

The advisory also called on private channels to be cautious of content that contains attack on religion or communities or visuals or words contemptuous of religious groups or which promote communal attitudes.

It also cautioned against content that may carry defamatory, deliberate, false and suggestive innuendos and half-truths.

The advisory asked channels to ensured that no content is telecast which is violative of the Programme and Advertising Codes as prescribed in the Cable Television Network (Regulation) Act, 1995.

All private satellite TV channels were requested to ensure strict compliance of the advisory.

Source: News On Air

