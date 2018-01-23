Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 24 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Mid-Sized Asteroid to Fly Past Earth Safely: NASA

Mid-Sized Asteroid to Fly Past Earth Safely: NASA
January 23
18:02 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

An intermediate-sized near-Earth asteroid will make a close approach to Earth on February 4, without posing any threat of colliding with our planet, according to NASA.

At the time of closest approach, the asteroid named 2002 AJ129 will be no closer than 10 times the distance between Earth and the Moon – about 4.2 million kilometres.

“We have been tracking this asteroid for over 14 years and know its orbit very accurately,” said Paul Chodas, manager of NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in the US. “Our calculations indicate that asteroid 2002 AJ129 has no chance – zero – of colliding with Earth on February 4 or any time over the next 100 years,” said Chodas.

2002 AJ129 is an intermediate-sized near-Earth asteroid, somewhere between 0.5 and 1.2 kilometres across. It was discovered in 2002 by the former NASA-sponsored Near Earth Asteroid Tracking project at the Maui Space Surveillance Site in Hawaii.

The asteroid’s velocity at the time of closest approach, 34 kilometres per second, is higher than the majority of near-Earth objects during an Earth flyby, NASA said.

The high flyby velocity is a result of the asteroid’s orbit, which approaches very close to the Sun – 18 million kilometres. Although asteroid 2002 AJ129 is categorised as a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid (PHA), it does not pose an actual threat of colliding with our planet for the foreseeable future, according to NASA.

-PTI

Tags
AsteroidNASA
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.