Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 14 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Midday Meal Workers Express Contempt at State Government

Midday Meal Workers Express Contempt at State Government
November 14
10:37 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

After the protest outside Education Minister Siddhartha Bhattcharya’s residence on Tuesday, various unions under the midday meal workers expressed contempt at the State Governments inconsideration towards their cause.

The Sadou Asom Randhoni Sangathan met with official of the Education Department but it failed to yield results. After the meeting concluded, the Sangathan alleged that their demand to hand over the midday meal scheme to the midday meal cooks was not accepted by the State Government. They further alleged that despite assurances, the Minister did not attend the meeting. The Sangathan warned that next they will hold a Janata Bhawan gherao programme followed by rail-line blockage.

Meanwhile, the Sadou Asom Madhinyo Bhojan Karmachari Union held an executive committee meeting on Tuesday, where it was decided that the State Government’s decision to temporarily withhold midday meal supply should be made permanent and if it is not done, they will resort to ‘Jail Bharo’ agitation.

Source: The Sentinel

Tags
assammidday meal workers
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.