Midday Meal Workers Express Contempt at State Government

NET Bureau

After the protest outside Education Minister Siddhartha Bhattcharya’s residence on Tuesday, various unions under the midday meal workers expressed contempt at the State Governments inconsideration towards their cause.

The Sadou Asom Randhoni Sangathan met with official of the Education Department but it failed to yield results. After the meeting concluded, the Sangathan alleged that their demand to hand over the midday meal scheme to the midday meal cooks was not accepted by the State Government. They further alleged that despite assurances, the Minister did not attend the meeting. The Sangathan warned that next they will hold a Janata Bhawan gherao programme followed by rail-line blockage.

Meanwhile, the Sadou Asom Madhinyo Bhojan Karmachari Union held an executive committee meeting on Tuesday, where it was decided that the State Government’s decision to temporarily withhold midday meal supply should be made permanent and if it is not done, they will resort to ‘Jail Bharo’ agitation.

Source: The Sentinel