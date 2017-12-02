Militants Ambush Assam Rifles Troopers in Manipur

Militants ambushed Assam Rifles troopers in Kamjong district of Manipur early on Saturday morning, but no casualties were reported, an official said.

An Assam Rifles spokesperson told IANS: “No casualties were reported among the troopers. More reinforcements have been called in and combing operations are going on.”

He said one column of the troopers under the command of Major Jaganathan was proceeding for holding a medical camp for the tribal villagers.

“As the column neared Ishi village in the district, three bombs were detonated in quick succession. There were some minor damages to the vehicles,” he said. A heavy exchange of fire followed.

Police said that on getting information, police, paramilitary and Assam Rifles personnel rushed to the site. However, the militants had managed to escape before the arrival of additional forces.

Militants have been attacking the forces in some hill districts. The 356-km Manipur-Myanmar border is manned by Assam Rifles troopers since they are trained in counter-insurgency operations.

A 10-km boundary fencing was also started near Moreh, the border town. But, the construction work had to be suspended following complaints that it encroached upon the land of Myanmar.

