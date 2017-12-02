Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 02 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Militants Ambush Assam Rifles Troopers in Manipur

Militants Ambush Assam Rifles Troopers in Manipur
December 02
21:38 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Militants ambushed Assam Rifles troopers in Kamjong district of Manipur early on Saturday morning, but no casualties were reported, an official said.

An Assam Rifles spokesperson told IANS: “No casualties were reported among the troopers. More reinforcements have been called in and combing operations are going on.”

He said one column of the troopers under the command of Major Jaganathan was proceeding for holding a medical camp for the tribal villagers.

“As the column neared Ishi village in the district, three bombs were detonated in quick succession. There were some minor damages to the vehicles,” he said. A heavy exchange of fire followed.

Police said that on getting information, police, paramilitary and Assam Rifles personnel rushed to the site. However, the militants had managed to escape before the arrival of additional forces.

Militants have been attacking the forces in some hill districts. The 356-km Manipur-Myanmar border is manned by Assam Rifles troopers since they are trained in counter-insurgency operations.

A 10-km boundary fencing was also started near Moreh, the border town. But, the construction work had to be suspended following complaints that it encroached upon the land of Myanmar.

-IANS

Tags
Assam RiflesAssam Rifles Troopers
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.