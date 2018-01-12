Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 12 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Militants Hurl Grenade at Assam Rifles Post in Manipur

Militants Hurl Grenade at Assam Rifles Post in Manipur
January 12
20:45 2018
Suspected militants hurled hand grenades at an Assam Rifles post in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district but there was no report of any casualty, police said on Friday.

The suspected militants hurled two hand grenades at Assam Rifles post on Thursday night at around 8.50 pm. The AR personnel fired at the militants, who fled away, the police said.

A police team lead by Superintendent of Police, Kangpokpi rushed to the spot and conducted a combing operation in search of the militants who hurled the grenades, they said.

-PTI

0 Comments

0 Comments

