Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 14 Jul 2018

Northeast Today

Minangka Deka Awarded National Scholarship for Mime

Minangka Deka Awarded National Scholarship for Mime
July 14
13:22 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Every year, the Cultural Research and Training Centre, New Delhi has been inspiring the talented youth of various parts of the country with national scholarship from the Cultural Affairs Ministry. And Minangka Deka representing Assam in the Mime category has secured the national scholarship for the year 2016-17.

A resident of Paschim Boragaon in Guwahati, Minangka Deka is the son of Gopikanta Deka and Bulu Deka and has made all of Assam proud of his success.

Minangka started his schooling from Banasthali Academy and completed his Post Graduate Diploma in Mass Communication and Journalism from Cotton University. He has been learning Mime from Sangeet Natak Academy awardee, renowned Mime artiste Mainul Haque in his institute “Mime Academy” since last five years.

It should be noted that, to promote Mime among the people, the young Mime star has organised several mime shows on road safety, public awareness, conservation of Dipor Bil etc, under the name ‘Nirbak Yatra’ and gained recognition from the audience.

- Net Bureau

Tags
mimeMinangka Deka
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.