Minangka Deka Awarded National Scholarship for Mime

Every year, the Cultural Research and Training Centre, New Delhi has been inspiring the talented youth of various parts of the country with national scholarship from the Cultural Affairs Ministry. And Minangka Deka representing Assam in the Mime category has secured the national scholarship for the year 2016-17.

A resident of Paschim Boragaon in Guwahati, Minangka Deka is the son of Gopikanta Deka and Bulu Deka and has made all of Assam proud of his success.

Minangka started his schooling from Banasthali Academy and completed his Post Graduate Diploma in Mass Communication and Journalism from Cotton University. He has been learning Mime from Sangeet Natak Academy awardee, renowned Mime artiste Mainul Haque in his institute “Mime Academy” since last five years.

It should be noted that, to promote Mime among the people, the young Mime star has organised several mime shows on road safety, public awareness, conservation of Dipor Bil etc, under the name ‘Nirbak Yatra’ and gained recognition from the audience.

- Net Bureau