Thu, 08 Mar 2018

Northeast Today

Minerva Punjab Win I-League Title

March 08
17:37 2018
Minerva Punjab FC got the better of Churchill Brothers 1-0 to win the I-League title (2017-18) in Panchukula on Thursday, concluding a season peppered with dramatic turns and unexpected twists.

William Asiedu Opoku scored the game’s only goal in the 15th minute off a Chencho Gyeltshen assist at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium. The club is only in its second season in top-flight football.

Minerva Punjab entered the final day’s game with 32 points from 17 matches, and they were closely followed by Neroca FC, Mohun Bagan and east Bengal.

They are the second side from Punjab to win the top prize, the erstwhile JCT having won the inaugural National Football League in 1996-17. The loss also ensured Churchill Brothers’ relegation to the second division.

-PTI

