Tue, 25 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

Mini Library in Aizawl winning hearts of Netizens

Mini Library in Aizawl winning hearts of Netizens
February 25
13:49 2020
NET Web Desk

What about stopping by the roadside and devouring in an interesting book? Sounds interesting right! The small Northeastern city of Aizawl has come up with a unique concept of spreading wisdom, in the form of tiny roadside libraries.

The small libraries are installed in the roadsides of Mizoram’s capital Aizawl. The library is a small bookshelf, which reads- ‘Little Free Library’, It also provides an instruction that says ‘take a book’ and ‘leave a book’.
Praising the initiative IFS officer Parveen Kaswan took to Twitter and shared some pictures of the mini roadside library.

Appreciating the initiative, Twitteratis are flooding the micro-blogging site for the thoughtful concept.

