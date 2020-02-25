Mini Library in Aizawl winning hearts of Netizens

NET Web Desk

What about stopping by the roadside and devouring in an interesting book? Sounds interesting right! The small Northeastern city of Aizawl has come up with a unique concept of spreading wisdom, in the form of tiny roadside libraries.

The small libraries are installed in the roadsides of Mizoram’s capital Aizawl. The library is a small bookshelf, which reads- ‘Little Free Library’, It also provides an instruction that says ‘take a book’ and ‘leave a book’.

Praising the initiative IFS officer Parveen Kaswan took to Twitter and shared some pictures of the mini roadside library.

Now this is what every city must copy. #Mizoram's capital #Aizawl has a couple of these tiny roadside libraries. Libraries are the best investment for nation building. North East showing the way. Via @asomputra pic.twitter.com/mFmFspuSyg — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 24, 2020

Appreciating the initiative, Twitteratis are flooding the micro-blogging site for the thoughtful concept.