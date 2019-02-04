Minister of BJP-led Assam Government had Been Involved in the Saradha Scam, Says Mamata Banerjee

NET Bureau

All India Trinamool Congress chief, Mamata Banerjee has been staging ‘Save the Constitution’ dharna from Sunday night, after a team of CBI moved to arrest Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar. Rajeev Kumar was heading a SIT on the Saradha and Rose Valley scams.

Meanwhile, Mamata said that a Minister of BJP-led Assam government had been involved in the Saradha scam before, but no action has been taken against him, after he joined the BJP.

Terming the Minister as deputy CM of Assam, Mamata said, “He was investigated in the case before, but now he has got away with it.”

“Central agencies under directions of Modi, Amit Shah and Ajit Doval are attacking institutions. Opposition will come together to throw Modi, Shah out,” said another TMC MP Derek O’Brien.

Several other political parties have also extended their support to Banerjee in her fight against the BJP government in the Centre.

Source: Pratidin Time