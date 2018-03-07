Ministers Expected to Start Work from Tomorrow: Meghalaya CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday said his cabinet ministers are expected to begin work from tomorrow (Thursday) once their portfolios are approved by the Governor.

“We will be finalizing the portfolios by today and by tomorrow the respective cabinet ministers will be taking up their responsibilities,” Conrad told journalists after a cabinet meeting.

The chief minister, who is likely to keep the finance portfolio, also held a briefing with the top officials of the finance department, official sources said.

“We are in the process of preparing the budget, it is an exhaustive exercise. The government is also trying to come up with a development roadmap for the state,” Sangma asserted.

T

he chief minister expressed concern over the delay in execution of projects in the state, stating that the government officials have to put in “serious” efforts to ensure timely completion of work and “proper utilization” of funds.

“We are facing problems when it comes to execution of projects. It requires committed efforts on the part of the state officials to ensure that the projects are executed on time,” he said.

Conrad, who is leading the five-party Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), has fielded UDP chief Donkupar Roy for the Assembly Speaker’s post.

Roy has been pitted against Congress legislature party candidate Winnerson D Sangma. The election for the Speaker’s post will be held on March 12, an assembly official said.

-PTI