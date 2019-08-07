Ministry of DoNER sanctions Rs. 35 crore for flood control work in left bank of Siang River at Mebo

Maksam Tayeng

Bringing much respite and sense of relief to the flood-affected villages under Mebo Sub-Division in the left bank side of Siang river in East Siang District, the Ministry of DoNER has finally granted administrative and financial sanction of Rs. 35 Crore for flood control works to protect Sigar, Ralling, Motum, Kiyit, Borguli, Seram, Kongkul, Namsing, Gadum and Mer villages.

In a letter to Chief Secretary, Government of Arunachal Pradesh by the Director of Ministry of DoNER vide No. NESIDS-11017/1/2019-O/o US (NLCPR) issued on 1st August, the concern ministry has intimated the state government of Arunachal Pradesh regarding the administrative and financial sanction (AFS) for one-time central financial assistance for rebuilding or flood protection works under natural calamity. Besides sanction of Rs. 35 cr for Mebo flood-affected, the ministry has also sanctioned Rs. 6.23 Cr for FDR and strengthening of pavement surface, bridges and other works at Miao to Vijaynagar Road in Changlang District. While showing a deep sense of respite, Mebo MLA, Lombo Tayeng who has been pursuing the project at all level including in the Ministry of DoNER has said that, the sanction and release of Rs. 35 Cr will be very helpful in controlling or at least in minimizing extensive damages caused to villages under Lower Mebo including Sigar, Ralling and Motum.

In a message to Chief Minister Pema Khandu today, Tayeng has expressed his thankfulness to the state government on behalf of people of Mebo Sub-Division. “I am fully delighted with the sanction order of the DoNER Ministry, in which they carried out your Kiyit declaration. I with my utmost regards and respect extend my sincere thanks to you on behalf of the people of Mebo Subdivision” quoted Tayeng his message to Khandu today.

Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning here that, the several villages under Lower Mebo areas right from Sigar village to Mer village have been adversely affected by the flooding Siang River and its large scale erosion where hundreds and thousands of acres of agricultural and forest lands were washed away including village households and schools and other infrastructures in Seram and New Borguli.