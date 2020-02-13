Ministry of Information and Broadcasting organises ‘Communi-ty Radio Awareness Workshop’ for Northeast India in associa-tion with CEMCA

NET Bureau

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), Government of India in association with Commonwealth Educational Media Centre for Asia (CEMCA), New Delhi, has successfully organised a three day Community Radio Awareness Workshop at Hotel Acacia, Dimapur, Nagaland from 11th to 13th February 2020. Various NGOs from Manipur and Nagaland participated in this workshop which aimed to build awareness and clear any doubts among the participants around the procedures to set up a Community Radio Stations like programme types they can follow, coverage area for frequencies, costing, basic requirements, role of community etc.

Prof Madhu Parhar, Director, CEMCA who led the workshop along with the team welcomed the different organisations participating in the workshop and shared about the initiatives the Government of India and CEMCA have been taking up to promote community radio in different parts of the country.

Prof Sapu Changkija, Dean, School of Engineering & Technology, Nagaland Univer-sity, also gave the inaugural address and stressed upon the need of Community Ra-dio Stations in North East India.

Mr. Amit Dwivedi, PMU, Community Radio Cell, MIB also enlisted the advantages of Community Radio along with the details of setting up Community Radio Stations and the various government policies and schemes one need to keep in mind while apply-ing for license.

The workshop also had representatives of various Community Radio Stations from across Northeast India namely, Ms Debanjana Deb Barman of Friends Radio, Tripu-ra and Dr Sangeeta Kakoty of Jnan Tranga from Assam who shared their experienc-es around the operations and working of CR stations.

With this workshop, the ministry and CEMCA are looking to guide and support the interested participants in their application for Community Radio Station licence here-by increasing the presence of community radio stations across the 8 states of North-east India.